Head-To-Head Analysis: Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) vs. Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Douglas Elliman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Douglas Elliman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.40 $6.46 million N/A N/A Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.29 $98.84 million N/A N/A

Douglas Elliman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Offerpad Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Offerpad Solutions and Douglas Elliman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 3 0 2.50 Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus target price of 9.79, suggesting a potential upside of 190.38%. Douglas Elliman has a consensus target price of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.47%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than Douglas Elliman.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats Douglas Elliman on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Offerpad Solutions (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

