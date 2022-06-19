Head to Head Analysis: Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Talaris Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $61.88 million 2.93 -$105.54 million ($2.47) -1.56 Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.83 million ($1.49) -5.36

Talaris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma. Talaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Talaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -215.16% -42.97% -33.22% Talaris Therapeutics N/A -22.90% -22.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sutro Biopharma and Talaris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Talaris Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 521.76%. Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 213.28%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Talaris Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Talaris Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; and Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

