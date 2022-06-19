Head to Head Comparison: Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) versus Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Avangrid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A Avangrid $6.97 billion 2.42 $707.00 million $2.14 20.43

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avangrid has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Avangrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadscale Acquisition N/A -13.57% 0.69% Avangrid 11.45% 4.40% 2.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broadscale Acquisition and Avangrid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avangrid 1 2 1 0 2.00

Avangrid has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.10%. Given Avangrid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Summary

Avangrid beats Broadscale Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc., an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. It delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, the company generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. It owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 8.8 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

