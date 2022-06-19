Head-To-Head Comparison: Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) vs. Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) and Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Precigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences -89.18% N/A -32.54% Precigen -84.48% -79.87% -25.54%

32.6% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Precigen shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Precigen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precigen has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Precigen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences $230.97 million 4.78 -$205.98 million ($2.21) -5.24 Precigen $103.87 million 2.70 -$92.17 million ($0.48) -2.81

Precigen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myovant Sciences. Myovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precigen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Myovant Sciences and Precigen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences 0 2 1 0 2.33 Precigen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.93%. Precigen has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 751.85%. Given Precigen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precigen is more favorable than Myovant Sciences.

Summary

Precigen beats Myovant Sciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myovant Sciences (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to develop and commercialize relugolix in oncology and women's health. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

About Precigen (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc. discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L. lactis is a food-grade bacterium. Additionally, it provides RheoSwitch, an inducible gene switch system that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression; kill switches to selectively eliminate cell therapies in vivo; tissue-specific promoters; UltraCAR-T platform for the treatment of cancer; AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, a library of proprietary adenovectors for the gene delivery; and ActoBiotics platform, genetically modified bacteria that deliver proteins and peptides at mucosal sites. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; and Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

