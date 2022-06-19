Head to Head Contrast: Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY)

Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY – Get Rating) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Sony Financial has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midwest has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sony Financial and Midwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Midwest 0 2 0 0 2.00

Midwest has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.01%. Given Midwest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Sony Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Sony Financial and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony Financial 3.33% 9.74% 0.44% Midwest -44.36% -5.47% -0.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sony Financial and Midwest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony Financial $16.39 billion 0.64 $684.76 million $1.63 14.79 Midwest $30.06 million 1.38 -$16.64 million ($3.98) -2.79

Sony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sony Financial beats Midwest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sony Financial (Get Rating)

Sony Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance Business, Non-Life Insurance Business, and Banking Business. It offers death protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and automobile, medical, overseas travel, and fire insurance products, as well as reinsurance services. The company also provides Yen and foreign currency deposits, mortgage loans, and investment trust and other services; and venture capital and credit card settlement services, as well as plans, develops, and operates nursing care homes. It provides its products through lifeplanner sales employees and independent agencies, as well as through Internet. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation.

About Midwest (Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

