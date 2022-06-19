Head-To-Head Contrast: Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) versus B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and B2Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$35.95 million ($0.66) -5.03 B2Gold $1.76 billion 2.18 $420.07 million $0.39 9.33

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -36.36% -32.61% B2Gold 23.18% 12.23% 10.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Perpetua Resources and B2Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 B2Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 412.05%. B2Gold has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 154.12%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than B2Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B2Gold beats Perpetua Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

