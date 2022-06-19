Head to Head Review: Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) versus Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) and Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

56.5% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gatos Silver and Idaho Strategic Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $40.44 million N/A N/A Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 12.04 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Gatos Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and Idaho Strategic Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gatos Silver and Idaho Strategic Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 6 0 0 2.00 Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.58%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Idaho Strategic Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver (Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Idaho Strategic Resources (Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.