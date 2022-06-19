Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.11). 1,377,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,992,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.47 ($0.10).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.70 million and a PE ratio of -17.70.

Helium One Global Company Profile (LON:HE1)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

