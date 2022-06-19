Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.11). 1,377,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,992,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.47 ($0.10).
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.70 million and a PE ratio of -17.70.
Helium One Global Company Profile (LON:HE1)
