Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,100.00.

HKMPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($27.92) to GBX 2,100 ($25.49) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $17.78 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

