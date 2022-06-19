HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock Price Up 3.5%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.94 and last traded at C$12.94. Approximately 550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.50.
Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$420.14 million and a P/E ratio of -27.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is currently -33.61%.
About HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Recommended Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.