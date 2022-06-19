HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock Price Up 3.5%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.94 and last traded at C$12.94. Approximately 550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.50.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$420.14 million and a P/E ratio of -27.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.55.

HLS Therapeutics ( TSE:HLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$19.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is currently -33.61%.

About HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

