Hugh Fletcher Clark Buys 7,000 Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.64 per share, with a total value of C$235,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at C$922,240.60.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN traded up C$0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching C$33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$32.90 and a 12 month high of C$48.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 7.80.

AP.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.90.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

