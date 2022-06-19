Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($72.92) to €64.00 ($66.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($69.79) to €60.00 ($62.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($67.71) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Hugo Boss stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.07%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

