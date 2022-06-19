Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($72.92) to €64.00 ($66.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($69.79) to €60.00 ($62.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($67.71) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Hugo Boss stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.
About Hugo Boss (Get Rating)
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.
