Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.18).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.55) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of LON HYVE opened at GBX 75.90 ($0.92) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 43.86 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 158.20 ($1.92).

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

