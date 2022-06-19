i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Shares Down 2.4%

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 34,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 53,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.
About i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF)
