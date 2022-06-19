iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.05.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get iA Financial alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,808.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,571,462.40.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.91. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$58.70 and a 12 month high of C$85.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15.

iA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.