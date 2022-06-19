Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Trading 0.5% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17. 1,521 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.