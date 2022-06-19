Insider Selling: Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marcel Armand Laforce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.75, for a total value of C$58,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,924.

The stock has a market cap of C$636.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42. Absolute Software Co. has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$18.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.22.

About Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

