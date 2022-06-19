Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 160.95 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.04). 119,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 212,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.05).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £283.21 million and a PE ratio of 18.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

