Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Trading 0.5% Higher

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.55. 199,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 214,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.