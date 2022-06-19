Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Sells 16,900 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.74, for a total transaction of C$1,009,682.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,591,539 shares in the company, valued at C$95,085,771.81.

On Monday, June 13th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 20,500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.93, for a total transaction of C$1,228,624.12.

On Friday, May 6th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 5,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$65.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$326,029.44.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV purchased 4,300 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$76.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,309.40.

On Friday, April 1st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total transaction of C$105,890.71.

Shares of TSE TC traded down C$1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$54.62. 21,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,451. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$587.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.43. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of C$53.84 and a 12 month high of C$116.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Tucows ( TSE:TC Get Rating ) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$102.73 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

