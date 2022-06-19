iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Trading Up 4%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 58,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 301,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on iPower to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get iPower alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 million and a PE ratio of 52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iPower by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iPower by 409.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in iPower by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About iPower (NASDAQ:IPW)

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.