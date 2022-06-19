iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Trading Up 4%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 58,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 301,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on iPower to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 million and a PE ratio of 52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About iPower (NASDAQ:IPW)
iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.
