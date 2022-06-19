IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Head-To-Head Contrast

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IRadimed and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

IRadimed currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.83%. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,045.15%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than IRadimed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IRadimed and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $41.81 million 9.72 $9.32 million $0.83 38.98 Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.46 million N/A N/A

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

IRadimed has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 23.22% 15.59% 13.48% Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -355.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of IRadimed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IRadimed beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease. The company is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

