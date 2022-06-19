IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Trading 9.3% Higher

IronRidge Resources Limited (LON:IRR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.40 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29). Approximately 2,577,673 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,769,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.26).
The firm has a market cap of £134.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.88.
IronRidge Resources Company Profile (LON:IRR)
