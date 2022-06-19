iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $46.32. 1,735,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,436,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.