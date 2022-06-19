Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 11,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 25,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Itafos from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

