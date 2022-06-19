Jacqueline Wagenaar Acquires 5,500 Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) Stock

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,205.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 162,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,510,826.80.

Solaris Resources stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 143,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.38. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.08 and a 12-month high of C$17.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.37.

SLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Solaris Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.50.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

