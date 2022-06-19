Jacqueline Wagenaar Acquires 5,500 Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) Stock

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2022

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLSGet Rating) Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,205.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 162,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,510,826.80.

Solaris Resources stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 143,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.38. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.08 and a 12-month high of C$17.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.37.

SLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Solaris Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.50.

Solaris Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.