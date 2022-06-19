Janux Therapeutics (JANX) & Its Peers Critical Review

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) is one of 942 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Janux Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Janux Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Janux Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janux Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Janux Therapeutics Competitors 2588 12275 38408 606 2.69

Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 219.34%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 133.33%. Given Janux Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Janux Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Janux Therapeutics $3.64 million -$32.67 million -7.16 Janux Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $250.59 million -2.61

Janux Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Janux Therapeutics. Janux Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janux Therapeutics -903.80% -11.81% -11.40% Janux Therapeutics Competitors -3,136.96% -1,455.34% -9.04%

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. is also developing a Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) costimulatory bispecific product candidate against programmed death-ligand 1 and CD28 designed to improve the anti-tumor activity of T cells. In addition, its EGFR-TRACTr is designed to target EGFR in many cancer types with multiple approved monoclonal antibodies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

