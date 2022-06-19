Jardine Matheson (LON:JAR) Shares Down 19.9%

Shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Rating) were down 19.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.06 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50.06 ($0.61). Approximately 17,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 4,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.76).

The company has a market cap of £144.89 million and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.36.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

