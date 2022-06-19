JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Trading Down 2.5%

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €15.90 ($16.56) and last traded at €15.90 ($16.56). Approximately 182,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.31 ($16.99).

DEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a €19.80 ($20.63) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.60 ($17.29) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €22.00 ($22.92) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($26.56) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.32.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

