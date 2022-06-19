Jeanna Steele Sells 750 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $16,852.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,012.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96.

On Monday, June 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 304 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $8,943.68.

RUN stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 512.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

