Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.55

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

