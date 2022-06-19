Just Group (LON:JUST) Shares Up 0.5%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.70 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 74.90 ($0.91). Approximately 3,407,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 1,277,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.55 ($0.90).

A number of equities analysts have commented on JUST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.18) to GBX 105 ($1.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 113 ($1.37) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Just Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 106 ($1.29) to GBX 125 ($1.52) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.06) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 128.25 ($1.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a current ratio of 21.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.43. The firm has a market cap of £777.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03.

In other Just Group news, insider Andy Parsons sold 95,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £76,128.80 ($92,400.53).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

