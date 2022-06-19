Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

KEY stock opened at C$29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.75. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$26.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9546599 EPS for the current year.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$36.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB upped their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.12.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

