Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

KGFHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.16) to GBX 375 ($4.55) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($2.97) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $5.93 on Friday. Kingfisher has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $10.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.206 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

About Kingfisher (Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.