Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIGRY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Kion Group from €110.00 ($114.58) to €91.00 ($94.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kion Group from €80.00 ($83.33) to €75.00 ($78.13) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kion Group from €86.00 ($89.58) to €84.00 ($87.50) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.
Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
