Kroger’s (KR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

NYSE:KR traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. 21,124,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,398. Kroger has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $2,936,798.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,749 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

