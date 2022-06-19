Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.67.
KHNGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.82. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $78.44.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.3138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.