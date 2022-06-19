Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.67.

KHNGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.82. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $78.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.3138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

