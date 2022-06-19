Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Financial Comparison

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Meta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 2 2 0 2.50 Meta Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus target price of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.93%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 28.33% 46.89% 32.98% Meta Materials -999.55% -18.65% -14.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Meta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 1.67 $367.16 million $7.86 5.46 Meta Materials $4.08 million 106.17 -$91.00 million -0.26 -5.62

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. Meta Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Meta Materials on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Meta Materials (Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

