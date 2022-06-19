Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 357.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $161.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.29. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

