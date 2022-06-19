Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Trading Up 499,900%

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 499,900% on Friday . The company traded as high as 1.00 and last traded at 1.00. Approximately 4,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.67.
Legion Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGCP)
