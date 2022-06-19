LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darcie Peck bought 22,500 shares of LightPath Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 669,252 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

