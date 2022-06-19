Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITTU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 10,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 193,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,922 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 16,666,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 999,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

