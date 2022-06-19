Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44. 29,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 52,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57.

Loncor Gold (TSE:LN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

