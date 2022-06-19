LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.
LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 131.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.
Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $40.33.
Several research analysts have commented on LTC shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.
About LTC Properties (Get Rating)
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LTC Properties (LTC)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.