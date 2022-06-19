Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Shares Down 3.4%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.05. 3,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

