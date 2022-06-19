Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Shares Down 5%

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mabuchi Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.
Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, office equipment, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brushless motors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mabuchi Motor (MBUMY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mabuchi Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mabuchi Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.