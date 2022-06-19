Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 81.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Main Street Capital news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAIN. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.