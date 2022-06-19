Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) versus The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Head to Head Survey

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mastech Digital and The RMR Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.76 $12.22 million $1.10 13.21 The RMR Group $607.24 million 1.40 $35.70 million $2.20 12.27

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mastech Digital. The RMR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastech Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mastech Digital and The RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital 5.76% 18.74% 11.91% The RMR Group 5.20% 8.32% 5.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mastech Digital and The RMR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A The RMR Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

The RMR Group has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 43.57%. Given The RMR Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than Mastech Digital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of The RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of The RMR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The RMR Group has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The RMR Group beats Mastech Digital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The RMR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

