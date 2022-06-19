Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s current price.
OTCMKTS MVRBF remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Medivir AB has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.
Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
