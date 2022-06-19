Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS MVRBF remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Medivir AB has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology in Sweden and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It also develops Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as basal cell carcinoma.

