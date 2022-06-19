Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mega Matrix has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Get Mega Matrix alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.09% of Mega Matrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Matrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Matrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.